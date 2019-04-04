Most expensive whisky collection to stay in Scotland for ten years

The most extensive and famous private whisky collection in the world is set to stay in Scotland for another ten years.

The Diageo Claive Vidiz Collection has been the focal point of the Scotch Whisky Experience on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile since it first went on display in 2009.

A whisky being poured at the Scotch Whisky Experience. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The stunning 3,384 bottle collection has attracted more than 1.5 million visitors over the past decade.

And now Diageo, a Scotch distilling company, has agreed to extend the loan of the prized collection for another ten years.

This will ensure it will remain a key part of the Scotch whisky tourism landscape until 2029.

The collection, which includes a vast array of iconic brands was gathered over 35 years by Brazilian businessman and whisky aficionado Claive Vidiz, is a unique record of whisky history.

The oldest and one of the rarest bottles in the collection is a Buchanan’s whisky dating back to 1897.

Diageo’s chief archivist Christine McCafferty said: “The Diageo Claive Vidiz Collection is uniquely eclectic, with brands from across the whole industry and ranging from extremely rare bottlings to everyday drams from years gone by.

“It really gives visitors a fascinating insight into our whisky history.

“We’re delighted with the work the Scotch Whisky Experience has done to ensure the collection is cared for and displayed to maximum effect.

“Scotch whisky tourism is a huge growth opportunity for Scotland and we are pleased that our collection will continue to be one of the jewels in the Scotch whisky tourism crown.”

The Scotch Whisky Experience recently closed the collection while it carried out a full upgrade of the display cabinets.

This was to ensure the bottles, many of which are extremely old and rare, are preserved in optimal condition in a temperature and light-controlled environment for the next decade.

The Scotch Whisky Experience has been the custodian of the Diageo Claive Vidiz Scotch Whisky Collection since it arrived in Scotland in 2009 after it was acquired by Diageo and shipped back to Scotland.

The collection was acquired with the intention that it would remain together and be placed on display for public appreciation.