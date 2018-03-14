Netflix down as thousands say they cannot access service

Have your say

Netflix has been hit by an outage, leaving thousands of customers unable to access the streaming service.

The TV and film site stopped working at around 6:45pm on Wednesday.

Netflix engineers tweeted shortly after 7pm to say that the service was “back up” and apologised for the “hiccup”.

But complaints from users continued to pour in.

One customer, @lexUsplease, tweeted: “Netflix is down, isn’t it? First it was no connection than I got logged off.”

Another, @ashlinnweldonn, said: “Netflix is down. I’m triggered. Just want to watch Jane the Virgin.”

And @HiThereImEffio tweeted: “It really sucks that @netflix has been down.

“I’m bored and trying to watch Sense 8.”