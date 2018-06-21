New Fountainbridge hotel given green light

Regeneration of the former Fountain Brewery site has moved a step closer after councillors approved plans for a mixed-use development.

The proposal, from Vastint Hospitality, includes a 262-bedroom Moxy hotel, space for commercial units on the ground floor and 56,370sq ft of offices.

Building on the site, which has been vacant since the Fountain Brewery closed in 2004, is expected to start by the end of the year.

Located beside Edinburgh’s financial district, the office space is expected to attract a mix of both corporates and small businesses to support Edinburgh’s thriving creative and tech sectors.

The residential element of the scheme is still being worked up and a planning application for this phase of the project will be lodged later this year.

Speaking about New Fountainbridge, Chris Jetten, Development Manager at Vastint said how pleased they were to have secured planning permission for the proposal. He said, “Our plan heralds a fresh start for Fountainbridge and we look forward to working with the community to create a vibrant, new neighbourhood that forms a distinctive, urban quarter in Edinburgh.”