New training hub aims to boost skills in Edinburgh hospitality and retail sector

A NEW training hub for the retail sector will recruit students from schools, colleges and universities across the Capital.

FUSE Hospitality Academy is the brainchild of bosses behind the new St James Centre development and they say the facility shows they are willing to invest in the future of the city.

In a bid to boost the appeal of careers in the city’s retail and hospitality sector, developers TH Real Estate have teamed up with the Scottish Government and Edinburgh council to launch the academy.

Set to open in 2019, the hub will work closely with employers at Edinburgh St James, as well as across Edinburgh and the wider industry, to understand recruitment and skills needs.

The facility will then seek to meet these needs by attracting potential employees and providing training in the retail and leisure sector.

Candidates will first be put through an assessment programme and once accepted, the recruits will join an intensive schedule of education, training and on-the-job training.

FUSE graduates will receive industry-recognised qualifications that match global standards within the hospitality and retail sector.

Open to the public in early 2019 the academy hopes to prepare employees for the retail and leisure opening at Edinburgh St James in 2020 and the hotel in 2021.

Keith Brown MSP, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Jobs and Fair Work, launched the new facility.

He said: “Scotland is world renowned for the warmth of our welcome and the quality of our hospitality, and the FUSE academy will certainly support this.

“I look forward to seeing FUSE take shape, along with the wider Edinburgh St James development, driving skills development, training and work experience opportunities, preparing candidates for employment within the hospitality and retail sector.”

FUSE will engage with schools, colleges, and universities across Edinburgh, alongside recruitment and skills agencies, to promote the new venture and provide a pathway for future employment, as well as seeking to directly engage with local communities to promote the opportunities.

Edinburgh council economy convenor Cllr Kate Campbell said: “FUSE is a fundamental part of the Edinburgh St James project and one I feel very passionately about. It will deliver world-class customer service training to help those with barriers to employment back into work.

“Our aim as a council is to ensure that the city’s prosperity reaches everyone, in every neighbourhood, in the city.

“FUSE will also benefit Edinburgh St James, by helping to bridge skills gaps in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors and will complement our recruitment skills centres at Edinburgh Airport and Fort Kinnaird Retail Park.

“We want to work collaboratively with key city partners including schools, colleges, universities and local communities so that more people benefit from Edinburgh’s success.”

Edinburgh St James project director Martin Perry added: “Working with partners across the city, we are providing a world-class skills, training and employment academy to meet the industry’s needs for a leading workforce across both retail and hospitality.”