OAP injured after B&M fails to grit Newcraighall icy carpark

A DISABLED pensioner said she was left bruised and shaken after falling on ice at a B&M Home Stores car park – after the retailer refused to take responsibility for gritting the car park.

The icy weekend conditions proved painful for 80-year-old Lillian Garland after she tried to get from the car into the budget home store but slipped in the un-gritted car park at Newcraighall.

B&M car park at Newcraighall

The grandmother-of-one was on a shopping trip with her daughter, Michelle Lynn, to the shop outside Fort Kinnaird on Saturday lunchtime when she fell.

Her daughter said the car park, owned by the bargain retailer, had not been gritted despite predicted low temperatures throughout the weekend.

Ms Garland, who has arthritis and walks with two sticks, is a registered blue badge holder and was trying to get out of the car, which was parked in a disabled space, when she slipped and fell to the ground causing bruising to her back and legs.

Her daughter Michelle was unable to pick her up due to the treacherous conditions.

Michelle said: “She put her feet on the ground with her two sticks and completely slipped.

“I was trying to pull her up but couldn’t because I was slipping all over the place too.

“She was shaken and as white as a sheet – I didn’t know what to do.

“Luckily there was a gentleman who saw what had happened and came to help us.

“I don’t know what we would have done if he hadn’t assisted us.

“She was lucky she had me with her – what if that had been a disabled person on their own?

“I don’t want compensation, I want to highlight the health and safety issue so that no other OAP, who may be on their own, has to experience what my mum went through.”

“The shop should take responsibility for their own car park.”

Left shaken and frightened, Lillian and Michelle gave an incident report – but staff told them the shop only had responsibility for the pathways and not the car park.

Michelle added: “They showed no compassion whatsoever and told us they were only responsible for the walkways.

“They should take responsibility for the car park too.

“It wasn’t like it was first thing and nobody had had time to go out and grit it – and especially the disabled spaces should be treated.”

B&M took over the unit from Tesco Homeplus, which closed in 2015 because it failed to turn a profit.

A spokeswoman from B&M said: “The safety of our customers is of the upmost importance to us.

“We’re unable to comment on individual incidents due to data protection.”

fiona.pringle@jpress.co.uk