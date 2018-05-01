Opportunities in journalism with The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News

Do you want to live in one of the world’s best cities and work for some of Scotland’s fastest-growing news brands? Don’t take our word for it, check out the facts.

Edinburgh is a city like no other. Steeped in history, it seamlessly blends old and new.

Diverse, vibrant and growing it is the perfect place to develop your career.

Castle, Royal palace, extinct volcano, Edinburgh has it all. The city was ranked the second best in the world for quality of life by Deutsche Bank in 2017, the latest of numerous awards.

And if access to the coast and countryside is what you’re after, Edinburgh has that too.

The Scotsman, Edinburgh Evening News and Scotland on Sunday have their own success story.

The latest audited ABC figures show that The Scotsman print sales increased by 2.5 per cent in 2017.

Online, The Scotsman’s audience - measured by unique users grew by 20 per cent between Jul-Dec last year.

The Edinburgh Evening News is a trusted local brand with very strong audience engagement. Last year its audience also grew by 40 per cent online, making it one of the fastest growing news websites in the UK.

It is an exciting time to be a journalist in Scotland. The country’s place in Britain and Europe continues to be at the heart of political debate in Holyrood and Westminster. Our capital city is changing fast too, with a tram line extension planned and a £1 billion shopping and leisure development set to transform the city centre.

We have a number of opportunities for talented individuals to join our award-winning team at our head office next to the West End and beautiful Stockbridge.

All applications should be sent to Sonja Marshall. Email: sonja.marshall@jpress.co.uk

Deadline 15 May 2018

NEWS EDITOR - EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

We are looking for an outstanding individual who will take us to the next level by driving our continued digital growth and playing a key role in the development of the newspaper. You will lead a team of talented and dedicated multi-media reporters with a track record for breaking the stories that matter to the people of Edinburgh. The successful candidate will have experience at a senior level on a daily newspaper or in a digital-first newsroom.

ASSISTANT NEWS EDITOR - THE SCOTSMAN, EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS, SCOTLAND ON SUNDAY

You will help to lead a team of multi-media reporters and have the potential to step into the shoes of our news editors as required. The role will require experience of both print and digital operations and may include working weekends and unsocial hours. The successful candidate will have experience at a senior level on a daily newspaper or in a digital-first newsroom.

SENIOR PRODUCTION EDITOR - EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Although newspapers are evolving towards a digital future, print remains vital for our readers and advertisers. The successful candidate will play a key role in shaping and creating the daily paper through the afternoon and into the evening, working closely with the news editor and editor. A flair for presentation and ideas is important.

REPORTER - EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

We are looking for a talented, energetic and resourceful reporter to join our award-winning reporting team.

You will have a track record of producing your own exclusive stories, the ability to work to tight deadlines and the skills to tell stories in an engaging way for our audiences online and in print.

You might be working for a daily newspaper or in a digital first newsroom and looking for your next challenge or working for a good weekly paper and eager to take the next step in your career. The role may include working weekends and unsocial hours.

COMMERCIAL EDITOR

A new senior role which requires both an editorial and revenue-generating mindset.

The successful candidate will report directly to the Editor and have responsibility for spotting opportunities for generating revenue from editorial leads and contacts. You will be expected to meet clients (with commercial colleagues) to establish, secure or develop relationships. A strong understanding of content, engagement and digital processes are required.

You will be at home in our multimedia and analytics-driven world, with a drive for managing and developing long-term relationships and the ideas to deliver successful marketing solutions in print, online and social.

BUSINESS REPORTER

Based in Edinburgh, the successful candidate will focus on Scottish business news and features in print and online. Breaking business news, writing comment, and covering longer interviews will all be part of the role. A strong interest and knowledge of the Scottish business environment is a must.

LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTER: EAST LOTHIAN AND MIDLOTHIAN

A groundbreaking initiative between the BBC and the country’s top publishers has allowed the recruitment of Local Democracy Reporters to play a vital part in covering the work of local authorities.

This in-depth role will provide the public with deep scrutiny into the way our local government operate. It will be your job to hold local councils to account and to report to the public on how and why decisions are made.

This particular role covers two local authorities: East Lothian and Midlothian.

Responsibilities will include writing news reports and analysis features, some broadcast appearances, and creating engaging content that drives audiences through SEO and social media awareness.