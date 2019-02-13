Plans unveiled for £16 million Aviator Hotel at Edinburgh Airport

Plans have been unveiled for a £16 million Aviator Hotel next to Edinburgh Airport.

Applicant Flowpearl Ltd wants to build a 200-bed hotel, restaurant and bar with conference facilities, parking, landscape works and associated development close to Ingliston Road.

An overhead of existing hotel developments in the area. Pic: Aviator Hotel planning support statement.

The supporting statement for the application, which is for planning permission in principle, says the hope would be to start construction in 2020 subject to planning permission being approved.

The developer says that the £16 million construction of the four-storey building will have a positive impact on the construction sector and that the hotel itself would create 104 full time jobs on site, contributing £2 million in GVA (gross value added) to the local economy on an annual basis.

Flowpearl says it is “wholly focused” on the delivery of the hotel at the site which would contribute to the bedroom demand for air passengers, business people and those using the Royal Highland Centre.

It says the site is highly accessible and benefits from good walking, cycling, bus and tram links.

The developer also says the plans fit in with the Airport Masterplan 2016-2040 and Edinburgh’s Tourism Strategy 2020.

The supporting statement also says a pre-application consultation took place with the community in November.

The planning application, validated by Edinburgh City Council on February 4th, is awaiting assessment.

