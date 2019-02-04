Princes Street could be ‘entertainment hub’ - Edinburgh reacts to looming ‘shop exodus’

Many Evening News readers have suggested turning Scotland’s most famous street into an ‘entertainment hub,’ after it emerged that over 11 Princes Street stores could move to the St James Quarter when it opens next year.

Property experts have highlighted 11 big stores which are ‘highly likely’ to be lured away by the £850 million development when the shopping part of it opens in October 2020.

And the industry experts have identified a further 19 stores on Princes Street which they think could also be under threat.

It comes as part of part of an Evening News investigation published today which revealed serious concerns about the future of shopping on the city centre street.

Factors such as breaks in shop leases and the profile of stores which the St James is likely to target, have been taken into account as part of the analysis.

But Evening News readers have been responding with their own suggestions for a solution to the problem.

One reader, David Forfar, said: “Radical thought: remove all shops to St James and George Street and fill Princes Street with bars, restaurants and clubs and make it more of a tourist and resident entertainment hub?”

About 60 other readers have responded positively to his post.

Johny Horvath said: “It would be nice to see this concept.”

One, Ian Chard, wrote: “I came here to say exactly this. Princes Street doesn’t have to be for shopping. In fact it’s ideally located for entertainment as there’s little residential property nearby. St Andrews Square has been a great example of how change of use can bring a place to life.”

John Cromb said: “High streets across the country are facing the same fate, to draw footfall they need to adapt and become more leisure based than shopping based.

“Princes St has fantastic views, restaurants and cafes should be allowed to take any vacant units rather than Tartan Tat shops which we have enough of, the Jonnie Walker visitor experience is exactly what Princes St needs more of these leisure based destinations will see the thoroughfare flourish.”

Peggy Allen Hayes said: “If the inevitable happens, and shops move out of Princes Street, wouldn’t it be grand if the street turned into an Eat Street? All those wonderful properties with outstanding views. Make it into a restaurant row.”

However Richard Haigh is less optimistic about the concept change. He said: “Bars and restaurants aren’t faring any better than the retail sector in the current market. Most likely outcome will just be tartan shops and boarded up windows unless serious changes are brought in.”

And Mark William is evidently against the idea. He wrote: “How much do you think that would cost in extra policing if Edinburgh became a party hub. Not to mention the destruction of property and mess that goes with stag parties and drunk people. I can’t image anything worse for the historic Princes Street.”

Several other readers suggested the need for more diversity on the street, with more affordable rents to allow smaller ‘alternative’ shops to come in with good offerings.

