Rate My Recruiter feedback tech shortlisted for award

AN Edinburgh-based recruitment firm is in the running for a national award for software that allows clients to rate ­companies.

Peace Recruitment Group – which specialises in hires for the construction, property and engineering sectors – developed a feedback platform to allow clients to rate services from the firm to “ensure our consultants are prioritising service over sales”.

Clients submit scores on their smartphones which immediately appear live on the firm’s site without any intervention. If there is a low rating, managers follow-up with a call to try and find out why.

Managing director Chris Peace, who launched the firm from his bedroom in 2009, said: “As we have grown, it has become important to get this feedback, as it ensures my finger is always on the pulse. It’s the glue that holds the process together and the response has been really encouraging.”

The Rate My Recruiter software has now been shortlisted for Best Application of Technology at the Institute of Customer Service Awards ­taking place at the Hilton Hotel in Park Lane, London, on 6 March 6.