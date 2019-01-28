Revealed: Two Edinburgh streets among most polluted in Scotland

TWO Capital streets are still among the worst for air pollution in Scotland, according to campaigners from Friends of the Earth.

Researchers also found air quality on the country’s most polluted thoroughfare – Glasgow’s Hope Street – has got worse in the past 12 months.

In Edinburgh, analysis found Queensferry Road is second on the list for nitrogen oxide and has become the most-polluted street for particulate matter(PM10).

Meanwhile, Salamander Street has fallen to second for PM10 with average readings of 21 mcg/m3 compared with 23 the previous year.

St John’s Road and Nicolson Street were also highlighted in the research findings for high levels of nitrogen dioxide.

Experts from the charity have warned of a worsening pollution crisis, as results show a breach of legal safety limits in seven areas across Scotland.

Toxic fumes at levels seen on Scottish streets caused mainly by transport are responsible for over 2500 early deaths every year. Air pollution has been linked with heart attacks, strokes, and cancers as well a low birth weight.

Despite the research findings, the Scottish Government said Scotland had better air quality and stricter targets than most countries but there were still a few hotspots of pollution.

Gavin Thomson, FoE Scotland’s air pollution campaigner, said: “These shocking figures show that the air pollution health crisis isn’t going away. In many areas it’s getting worse.

“With streets in Scotland’s cities still at illegal levels of air pollution, the Scottish government’s ‘Cleaner Air for Scotland’ strategy has clearly failed to deliver.

“The current review of this strategy needs to result in a transformation in transport if we are to make Scotland’s air safe for people.”

The low emission zone (LEZ) in Glasgow bans a proportion of the most-polluting buses from the city centre but campaigners have dubbed it a “low ambition zone”.

FoE say the plan to phase out the dirtiest buses in the city centre over five years will bring almost no change in the first 12 months and also criticised the decision not to impose restrictions on all other vehicles until 2022.

Ministers have pledged to introduce similar zones in Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen by 2020. But a heated dispute over the LEZ plans led environmentalists to resign from an advisory panel which had been helping ministers with its strategy.

But Scottish Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham defended the Government’s record on air pollution.

She: “Compared to the rest of the UK and other parts of Europe, Scotland enjoys a high level of air quality and we have set more stringent air quality targets.

“Low Emission Zones will help further improve the quality of the air in our towns and cities by allowing access to only the cleanest vehicles.”

She added: “We recognise that a few hotspots of poorer air quality remain in some Scottish cities and towns, and are working with local authorities and other partners to address this as soon as possible.”

