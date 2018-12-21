Rush of love for Kaiam workers left in the dark over jobs

The community has rallied to support desperate workers after the shock closure of Livingston electronic firm Kaiam.

Over 300 workers were also told their pay had been delayed due to cash flow problems.

Emma Black, whose stepfather is an Kaiam employee has teamed up with Kellie Brady to set up a Facebook group Lets Help Kaiam Employees to try and ease the burden on those affected, so close to Christmas.

Hundreds have come forward to offer help in buying, co-ordinating and distributing donations.

Emma said: “We are hoping to help out all the employees of Kaiam that are anxiously waiting to hear if they are going to be paid and going to still have jobs come the new year.

“It’s an awful thing to happen at any time of year but 4 days before Christmas is awful!

“Kellie Brady had written a post about how she would like to help those families that had been affected. To me is a no brainier, so I messaged her and let her know I was eager to help in anyway that I could.

“My step dad works for Kaiam so I was made aware of the situation last night when he was informed by the company. I have a few friends that work there too and it’s just so awful hearing some of their situations especially at this time of year.”

To help support a diverse group of people who will feel the impact of the uncertainty Emma suggests food donations towards Christmas dinners or vouchers as being the most useful.

“Anything that we can put in a hamper to give to someone,” she said. “Also cash donations never go amiss so we can pick up extra bits and bobs to add in or potentially help someone out financially if that would benefit them better.

“We aren’t going to fix the problem but even if we can help someone out just a little, that’s what is all about. It’s amazing just how quickly a full community rally around to help out.”

And for those who aren’t in a position to doante anything, Emma has urged people to share the group and invite people to view the page and spread the word.

Emma added: “A lot of people have generously offered to help out with cash/food donations/hampers which is amazing so we thought it would be easier to create a group and get a better idea of the help we can get.

“Thanks so much to everyone!”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital