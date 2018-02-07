Several Lothian RBS branches to close despite 10 threatened branches to stay open

RBS bosses have granted a reprieve to ten banks in rural areas threatened with closure – but several Lothian branches are still set for the axe.

The announcement means the branches – most of which are in communities where there is no other branch for several miles – will remain open until the end of 2018, with an independent review determining their future.

It comes just over two months after the RBS group announced plans to close 259 of its premises across the UK, including 62 branches of RBS in Scotland affected.

RBS branches including at Penicuik, North Berwick and Linlithgow are still set to close.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford – who has been in talks with RBS – hailed the decision as a victory for the “concentrated campaign” from his party to keep the banks open.

When the state-owned bank announced the closure programme, it had insisted it was responding to changes in customer behaviour, including a rise in online banking.

Jane Howard, managing director for personal banking, said bosses had now reconsidered this as “we are committed to ensuring our customers and communities are able to continue accessing quality banking services”. She stated: “Having listened to the concerns of customers, communities and elected representatives from all political parties, we have decided to keep ten branches open until the end of 2018.

“During this period we will monitor the level of transactions and new income at each branch, and if there is a sustained and viable increase in both then we will reconsider the closure of the relevant branch as part of a full independent review.”

As a result, RBS branches in Biggar, Beauly, Castlebay/Barra, Comrie, Douglas, Gretna, Inveraray, Melrose, Kyle and Tongue will remain open until at least the end of 2018.

Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP Mr Blackford said: “This is very welcome news – following a concentrated campaign by the SNP to keep these banks open.

“While this will come as relief to the communities who can continue to use their branches, RBS have failed to perform a complete U-turn and the SNP will continue to campaign for the remaining branches, which we have been told will still close.”

He accused the Tories of “letting Scotland down by failing to lift a finger to save these vital local banks from closure – leaving many communities with the damaging prospect of losing their last bank in town”.

In addition to keeping ten branches open, RBS has said it will look to open new branches, improve the availability of ATMs and review the opening hours of its remaining branches.

Leaders of the Unite trade union branded the announcement a “stay of execution” and called on the bank to make clear what would happen to the other branches that have been earmarked for closure.