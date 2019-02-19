Shock as popular Leith casino announces sudden closure

GAMBLING fans in the Capital have been rocked by the news that a popular casino in Leith has cashed in its chips for the final time.

Genting Casino at Ocean Drive near Leith Docks welcomed its last customers on Sunday evening, leaving Edinburgh with two branches of the popular chain still in operation.

The “regrettable” announcement was made on Monday across the gambling house’s social media feeds, sparking an emotional response from fans of the establishment.

Staff at the branch have been thanked for helping “to create a wonderful experience for our loyal customers in Leith and the surrounding areas”.

Casino members have also been told that they will be able to transfer their existing memberships and rewards to Edinburgh’s two other Genting branches at Fountainpark and York Place.

Responding to the announcement, ex-Genting Leith employee Louise Collie wrote: “Sad times as we had the best staff team ever. All good things have to come to an end I guess.”

Former staff member Scott Hunter added: “Thoughts with everyone connected. Was my first casino as a croupier, some great friends and memories made. Best of luck.”

The Evening News is awaiting a statement from Genting Casinos on the closure.

The future of the former Genting building, which occupies a large site at the north end of Constitution Street, is not yet known.

The Genting casino brand is one of the largest in the country, with more than 40 outlets in the UK.