Shock Kaiam closure sparks community call for help

The community has rallied to support desperate workers after the shock closure of Livingston electronic firm Kaiam.

Over 300 workers were also told their pay had been delayed due to cash flow problems.

Emma Black and friend Kellie have set up a Facebook group “Lets Help Kaiam Employees” to try and ease the burden so close to Christmas.

Emma said: “We are hoping to help out all the employees of Kaiam that are anxiously waiting to hear if they are going to be paid and going to still have jobs come the new year. “It’s an awful thing to happen at any time of year but 4 days before Christmas is awful!

“We know we can’t make a huge difference to these people but every little helps and we just want to help out as much as we can to try and help them enjoy Christmas even a little bit.

“A lot of people have generously offered to help out with cash/food donations/hampers which is amazing so we thought it would be easier to create a group and get a better idea of the help we can get.

“If anyone is looking to donate or help in any way, please let us know either in this group or message one of us!

“Thanks so much to everyone!”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital