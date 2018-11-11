Shoppers queue for three hours for launch of new Livingston H&M store

Crowds turned up in their droves and queued for up to three hours for the official opening of H&M’s new Livingston store on Saturday.

Shoppers received goody bags and wrist bands for 25% off and were entertained by an H&M team dance to celebrate the opening at The Centre shopping mall. A live DJ also provided the soundtrack to the day.

The new larger store, which has been relocated in the former BHS store features Ladies, Divided, Men’s and Kidswear ranges.

The first customer, Narelle Shearer from Carnwarth, who started queuing at 8am for the 11am opening, said: “The new store is fantastic and was really worth waiting in the queue for so long.

“I loved the team dance and the instore entertainment which all added to a great shopping day out.”

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, said: “The opening of the new relocated, extended H&M store is a great addition to the existing fantastic retail offering we have at The Centre, Livingston.

“There was a great buzz in the mall today to celebrate the opening which I’m sure will continue to be a huge hit with our customers both locally and from further afield.”

