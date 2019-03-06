“Such a sad day” - readers respond to closure of Jenners toy shop

Evening News readers have been reacting with sadness and anger to the news the famous Jenners toy shop has closed for good.

Customers to the Princes Street department store were greeted with a closure sign which said: “The basement is now closed.”

READ MORE: Jenners famous toy shop has closed for good

Toy brand Hamleys have pulled out of the space less than two years after they returned following an eight year absence.

Hamleys have been approached for a comment.

Elaine Mclennan said: “Jenners was an Edinburgh institution but over the years since the shop has been left to crumble. The toy store was for many years iconic but a recent trip last year left me dismayed.”

READ MORE: Man to go on trial for attempted murder following Edinburgh hotel attacks

Lydia Buchanan said: “I worked in Jenners over 20 years ago. And Christmas at Jenners was the best place ever. I remember one year they had penguins with Santa. Such a sad day.”

Chloe Young added: “I feel like part of my childhood has died.”

Some readers went further. Craig Yule said: “People should boycott Jenners. It’s an absolute disgrace that Mike Ashley has been allowed to ruin what has been an institution in Edinburgh.”

And Steve Davidson added: “Jenners will be going soon as well. It proves that the anti-motorist stance is not working. Will be glad if this flagship store goes because once it does Princes Street is finished and perhaps people will be voted in who will turn the anti-car stance around.”

Stephen Keenan called on shoppers to use Edinburgh’s town centre or lose it for good. He said: “It’s all good reminiscing about the magic of the toy department when we did purchase something. But the same brigade now moaning about the death knell of such an institution are the very same brigade who go to the retail parks and spend their money in other toy stores.

“RIP Jenners as that’s next. Will become another tatty souvenir shop for the masses undoubtedly.”

Shell Lawrence added: “Try accessing this store with a buggy or wheelchair. Awful accessibility not surprised about this at all.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital