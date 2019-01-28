Tesco confirms up to 9,000 job cuts in cost-saving plan

Tesco has confirmed that up to 9,000 jobs are at risk at its head office and in stores as part of efforts to simplify the business.

The supermarket giant said that while 9,000 roles could be impacted, it expects half of that number to be redeployed within the business.

As part of the shake up, Tesco will close 90 counters in large stores, with the remaining 700 trading with either a full or flexible offer. The head office will also move to a “simpler and leaner structure”, with cuts expected.

Hot food services for staff will also be cut back and kitchen workers, employed by third-party caterers, will undergo consultation.

Tesco also plans to make changes to the way it manages stock, resulting in a reduced workload with fewer hours available for shop floor staff.

The group is also cutting down hours in its in-store merchandising teams.

“Today we’ve briefed our colleagues on some changes we’re making to our stores and offices to further simplify our business, so that we can continue to invest in serving our customers. We continually review our business on this basis and communicate changes to our colleagues first,” Tesco added.