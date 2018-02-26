The former beautician who became a city funeral director

WITH a life-long interest in make-up, a career in the beauty industry seemed inevitable for Raegan Drew.

But after completing her qualification, the 28-year-old decided to use her talents in an usual way.

Reagan, who also previously worked as a manager in a fast food restaurant, said: “I’d always been very interested in make-up but hadn’t made my mind up on which career path I’d use this in and the long term thought of working at a beauty counter didn’t appeal to me.

“I started looking into cosmetology within the funeral industry which is when I first heard about embalming. I met with a small family funeral directors to discuss it in more detail and they gave me my first insight into embalming as a work experience placement. From that point onwards, I knew this is what I wanted to do, so much so, I funded myself to be enrolled on a private embalming course, held in Dumbarton.”

Fast forward to today, and she now holds the position of funeral director.

She said there is no typical day in the industry at H&W Harkess in Newington where she can be doing anything from working on a private ambulance bringing the deceased into care, conducting a funeral, or dressing and encoffin someone.

“Every day is so varied and that’s one of the main things I love about my job. I get to be a part of a strong dedicated team, there is so much that goes into arranging a funeral and so many people involved every step of the way. We are able to help people and support bereaved families when they need it most and if at the end of a funeral, a family say ‘thank you – that was perfect’ I know we have done our job and it’s the best feeling.”

