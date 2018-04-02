The Paint Shed celebrates record sales and plans for expansion

A Scottish family-run business with a rich history spanning more than three decades has its sights set on further growth after setting record sales of almost £6 million in 2017.

Established in the 1960s, The Paint Shed attributed its £5.7m of sales in 2017 to offering a “well-rounded service”. The company, which has three stores in Edinburgh, has also seen a 15 per cent year-on-year growth for the past five years, with a projected turnover this year of £6.8m.

Managing director Michael Rolland is the third generation of his family at the helm of the business. He said: “We believe our continued business growth is due to customers seeking full product ranges in one place which we offer along with a fair price.

“Our dedicated team of experts provide specialist paint knowledge to our new and existing customers, and The Paint Shed owes a lot of its success to its committed staff.

Rolland’s grandfather and his brother together launched Strathearn Paint Company in the 1960s, which quickly grew to employ around 30 decorators. The pair eventually served tradespeople and the general public. Mr Rolland said: “At the very start of the business, my grandfather and brother understood that there was no truly trusted place to purchase quality paint, and this led to them opening their own store.”