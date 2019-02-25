These 12 images show Haymarket’s former goods yard down the years - and how it could have looked
As a new vision for Haymarket’s former goods yard is unveiled, we take a look at how the vacant site has looked down the years and some of the previous plans for the site which never came to fruition.
M&G Real Estate has showcased initial plans for the £300 million development at the heart of Edinburgh’s financial and commercial centre which would feature huge office buildings, hotels, retail and leisure space and an urban square. But the site has lain vacant for 50 years and has been subject to various other proposals down the years.
1. 2007
Views over Edinburgh from Haymarket Morrison Street Car Park in March 2007. Pic: Joe James