These are 13 of the best jobs on offer at Edinburgh airport right now
Edinburgh airport has a multitude of exciting positions currently up for grabs, so whether you are looking for a change in direction or for something a little bit different, there’s plenty to choose from.
1. Retail Project Manager
To be responsible for the day to day and strategic drive of retail projects, key accounts and retail facilities at Edinburgh Airport. Salary: 30,000 - 38,000. https://bit.ly/2tSTKj9