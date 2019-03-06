Jobs

These are 13 of the best jobs on offer at Edinburgh airport right now

Edinburgh airport has a multitude of exciting positions currently up for grabs, so whether you are looking for a change in direction or for something a little bit different, there’s plenty to choose from.

These are 13 of the best jobs currently being advertised at Edinburgh airport right now.

To be responsible for the day to day and strategic drive of retail projects, key accounts and retail facilities at Edinburgh Airport. Salary: 30,000 - 38,000. https://bit.ly/2tSTKj9

1. Retail Project Manager

To be responsible for the day to day and strategic drive of retail projects, key accounts and retail facilities at Edinburgh Airport. Salary: 30,000 - 38,000. https://bit.ly/2tSTKj9
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
As the Resorts Amusement Manager for Edinburgh Airport, you will have full responsibility of running your own venue and managing a team. https://bit.ly/2VIupEp

2. Resorts Amusement Manager - Playnation Ltd

As the Resorts Amusement Manager for Edinburgh Airport, you will have full responsibility of running your own venue and managing a team. https://bit.ly/2VIupEp
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
You are integral to the delivering our excellent service and championing the guest experience in your section. Salary: 8.75 - 8.90 an hour. https://bit.ly/2EB9HPO

3. Team Member - No1 Lounges Ltd

You are integral to the delivering our excellent service and championing the guest experience in your section. Salary: 8.75 - 8.90 an hour. https://bit.ly/2EB9HPO
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
You will be working across all of our fantastic departments and will be collecting deliveries, storing products, pricing and displaying stock. https://bit.ly/2H3d4CG

4. Replenishment Assistant - World Duty Free Group

You will be working across all of our fantastic departments and will be collecting deliveries, storing products, pricing and displaying stock. https://bit.ly/2H3d4CG
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4