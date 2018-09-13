These are the Christmas jobs in Edinburgh you can apply for now

There may still be a fair few weeks until Christmas but retailers are already looking to fill a number of roles before the festive season kicks off.

Whether you want to help Royal Mail with their deliveries, work in retail or become an elf, here is a round up of some seasonal Christmas roles available this winter.

Dobbies - Elf

Do you love Christmas? Then you could become a Christmas Elf performer at Dobbies Garden Centre in Lasswade.

The garden store is looking to hire elves to join Santas Claus at their Christmas grotto.

You will wear a special costume and help create a magical experience for children and all the visitors to Dobbies during the festive season.

Elves are expected to work eight to 20 hours a week and this will include shifts throughout the week and weekend.

The job offers a competitive rate of pay.

Apply here



Debenhams - Christmas sales assistant

Debenhams department store is looking to fill a number of sales assistant positions this Christmas.

The new, temporary team members will work in customer service roles.Weekend work will also be required and the store’s extended opening hours will mean shifts during the evenings.

The hourly wage is £6.74 (for staff under 21) or £7.93 (over 21).

There are perks to the job too. Debenhams employees receive up to 25 per cent discount in store and online as well as 50 per cent off cinema tickets.

Apply here



The Body Shop - Customer consultant

If you have a passion for the beauty industry then consider applying as a customer consultant at The Body Shop this Christmas.

The fixed term role is part time and you will be expected to work eight hours per week in their shop in Waverly Mall.

Main duties include will include replenishing of stock, unpacking deliveries, undertaking transactions at the till point, demonstrating products and helping customers.

Apply here



Matalan - Sales assistant

Fashion and home store Matalan is looking to fill a number of seasonal sales assistant roles.

Staff will be required to help and advise customers, ensure high standards in store and help make targets.

Based at their store in Leith, the part time sales assistants will receive an hourly rate plus benefits.

Apply here



Royal Mail - Processing post person

Millions of Christmas cards, presents and parcels are sent every December and you can help the Royal Mail make all their deliveries in time for the big day at their Edinburgh Mail Centre on Cutlins Road.

The job includes various roles from unloading mail from vans to sorting parcels and letters manually or operating machinery.

The seasonal job requires shift work though, which could mean an ‘early’ (6am to 2pm for £8.75 an hour), a ‘late’ (2pm to 10pm for £9.35 an hour), a ‘night’ (10pm to 6am for £9.55) or a weekend shift (Saturday and Sunday 10pm to 6am for £10.55).

Start dates are available from mid-November to mid-December.

Apply here



Harvey Nichols - Seasonal sales consultant

Possibly the perfect job for any foodie - Harvey Nichols department store is recruiting seasonal sales consultants in its food market.

The shop is looking for sales consultants who can deliver five star customer service and help customers with all their Christmas food and drink needs.

There are full, part and temporary roles available and consultants will be expected to work evening and weekend shifts. Sales consultants will also be paid a competitive salary.

Sales consultants are being hired from October through to December.

Apply here