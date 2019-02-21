These are the Scottish regions with the highest and lowest average weekly earnings

New data has been published this week revealing which Scottish regions have the highest and lowest average weekly earnings.

The figures, from the Scottish Government statistics website, show the gross mean average weekly earnings for full time workers based at a workplace by council area. In other words, the rankings are based on the pay at the workplace in a given area as opposed to where people live. Here is a list of Scotland’s council areas, ranked from highest to lowest, in terms of the workplace-based earnings. No earnings data is available for East Dunbartonshire.

1. Aberdeen City Earnings: £771.70/week. The oil industry is key to Aberdeen. It has suffered in recent years but the recovery is underway.

2. Inverclyde Earnings: £753.50/week. The main industry historically was shipbuilding.

3. West Lothian Earnings: £717.70/week. A diverse economy, ranging from electronics and software to engineering, life sciences and retail. Pictured is the UK's biggest recycling centre at Pumpherston.

4. Shetland Earnings: £716/week. Today's main revenue producers in Shetland are oil and gas, renewable energy and fishing and aquaculture.

