These everyday household products all contain unsustainable palm oil

Palm oil has been a hot topic recently, after Iceland's Christmas advert highlighted its controversial use in food and toiletries.

The banned advert was branded 'too political' for showing the destruction harvesting palm oil can cause to both wildlife and habitats where it is grown.

The increased demand for palm oil has led to deforestation in South-east Asia, contributing to the destruction of animal habitats

Iceland has pledged to remove palm oil from all of its own brand products by the end of the year, but it can still be found in around half of products sold in major supermarkets.

What is palm oil used in?

Palm oil is used in a wide range of food products in supermarkets, including bread, biscuits, pastry, instant noodles and cereal.

Confectionery products, including chocolate and Nutella, are also well known for their use of palm oil, as it helps with the texture, flavour and shelf life of such food items.

Nestle were suspended from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil earlier this year after being accused of failing to file progress reports

But palm oil usage also extends to cosmetics, toiletries and cleaning products, and it is one of the ingredients in items such as soaps, shampoos, lipstick and detergents.

The increased demand for palm oil has led to deforestation in South-east Asia, contributing to the destruction of animal habitats, and has seen major UK supermarkets commit to only sourcing sustainable palm oil in their own brand products as a result.

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Waitrose have all made the pledge, but Iceland is the first to remove the substance completely, arguing that there is no such thing as "sustainable" palm oil.

Products containing non-sustainable palm oil

Many products that use palm oil are not clearly labelled, but the oil and its derivatives can appear under numerous names, as listed by WWF:

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Oil, Vegetable Fat, Palm Kernel, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Fruit Oil, Palmate, Palmitate, Palmolein, Glyceryl, Stearate, Stearic Acid, Elaeis Guineensis, Palmitic Acid, Palm Stearine, Palmitoyl Oxostearamide, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-3, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Kernelate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Sodium Lauryl Lactylate/Sulphate, Hyrated Palm Glycerides, Etyl Palmitate, Octyl Palmitate, Palmityl Alcohol

CONTAINS: Palm oil

- Batchelors Super Noodles - contains palm oil

- Dove Beauty Cream Bar - contains sodium palm kernelate

- Simple Moisturising Face Wash - contains sodium laureth sulfate

- Chicago Town Pepperoni Pizza - contains vegetable oil (palm)

- Ariel Washing Liquid - contains MEA palm kernelate and palm kernel fatty acid

- Crest Toothpaste - contains sodium lauryl sulphate

- Kit Kat - contains palm oil

- Pop Tarts - contains palm oil

- Carex Handwash - contains sodium lauryl sulphate

- McVities Digestive Biscuits - contains palm oil

The brands who don’t source palm oil sustainably

Major household brands, including Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg's and PZ Cussons have refused to take steps towards eliminating palm oil from Indonesian forest destruction from their supply chains, according to a new Greenpeace report, while Nestle were suspended from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil earlier this year.

The company was accused of failing to file progress reports and pay membership fees, but insisted it is pursuing a responsible sourcing strategy.

Mondelez International, manufacturer of products including Cadbury, belVita and Oreo, has also been accused by Greenpeace as contributing to the destruction of a major orangutan habitat in Indonesia, because of where it sources palm oil and is reported to still be trading with forest destroyers.

However, the brand denied the claims saying it is committed to eradicating deforestation in the palm oil supply, and is working to ensure their suppliers are fully traceable.

A company spokesperson said, "We have actionable steps in place to make certain that the palm oil we buy is produced on legally held land, does not lead to deforestation or loss of peat land, respects human rights, and does not use forced or child labour.

"We are calling on our suppliers to improve practices across their entire operations and to engage their third-party suppliers to ensure their palm oil production is 100 per cent sustainable and traceable.

"At the end of 2017, 96 per cent of our palm oil was traceable back to mill and 99 per cent was from suppliers with policies aligned to ours.

"We’re asking our direct suppliers to call on their upstream suppliers to map and monitor the plantations where oil is grown so we can drive further traceability.

"We’re also excluding 12 companies from our supply chain as a result of breaches."