These are the most common job types in Edinburgh with the average salary you should be expecting to receive

This is what you can expect to earn in Edinburgh for the most popular jobs

How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Edinburgh?

Here are the most common job types in Edinburgh with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

The average annual salary for an Administrator in Edinburgh is 28,641 - compared to a national average of 28,132 (Source: adzuna)

1. Administrator

The average annual salary for an Administrator in Edinburgh is 28,641 - compared to a national average of 28,132 (Source: adzuna)
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
The average annual salary for a Project Manager in Edinburgh is 50,085 - compared to a national average of 47,344 (Source: adzuna)

2. Project Manager

The average annual salary for a Project Manager in Edinburgh is 50,085 - compared to a national average of 47,344 (Source: adzuna)
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
The average annual salary for a Support Worker in Edinburgh is 20,722 - compared to a national average of 21,496 (Source: adzuna)

3. Support Worker

The average annual salary for a Support Worker in Edinburgh is 20,722 - compared to a national average of 21,496 (Source: adzuna)
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Edinburgh is 36,905 - compared to a national average of 38,233 (Source: adzuna)

4. Business Development Manager

The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Edinburgh is 36,905 - compared to a national average of 38,233 (Source: adzuna)
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5