This is what you can expect to earn in Edinburgh for the most popular jobs

Here are the most common job types in Edinburgh with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

1. Administrator The average annual salary for an Administrator in Edinburgh is 28,641 - compared to a national average of 28,132 (Source: adzuna) Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Project Manager The average annual salary for a Project Manager in Edinburgh is 50,085 - compared to a national average of 47,344 (Source: adzuna) Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Support Worker The average annual salary for a Support Worker in Edinburgh is 20,722 - compared to a national average of 21,496 (Source: adzuna) Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Business Development Manager The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Edinburgh is 36,905 - compared to a national average of 38,233 (Source: adzuna) Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more