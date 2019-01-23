Trampoline park site likely to provide investment bounce

A property which houses a large trampoline park close to Edinburgh is being put on the market for almost £3 million.

The building – described as a “prime leisure investment” – is located on a 3.75-acre site in the Mayfield Industrial Estate, nine miles south-east of Edinburgh.

A price in excess of £2.75m is being sought for the 54,000 square feet property, which is being brought to the market by Allied Surveyors Scotland.

Besides trampoline firm Ryze, other tenants within the property, which is currently fully occupied, include Leisure Ten Fitness and Ryze & Roll.

Iain Mercer, director of commercial agency (east) at Allied Surveyors Scotland, said: “This is a very attractive proposition for an experienced property investor due to the popularity of Ryze and the income currently being generated.”

He added: “Scotland’s investment market performed well during 2018 so we anticipate this opportunity will put a spring in the step of many prospective buyers.”