Vintage machinery set for first Edinburgh Tractor World Show

few motorists will have escaped the painstaking chug stuck crawling behind a gleefully bouncing tractor.

Capital drivers should brace themselves for an influx of trundling trips as an extravagant showcase of top farm machinery wheels into town.

The vintage tractors and classic commercials show will plough the high road for the inaugural Edinburgh show at the Royal Highland Centre on March 24 and 25 – the first time it has crossed the border.

The show has been running for 16 years and is now gearing up for a Scottish debut – revving up the excitement for tractor enthusiasts throughout the country.

Visitors will be able to plough through over 30 stands including vintage tractor tyres, country clothing, model tractors and vintage tractor parts.

The feast of veteran, vintage, classic and new tractors amidst the cream of the crop of vintage farm machinery displays will also feature machines from the 1950s up to the year 2000 – with some historic “special guests” including a crowd-pleasing showcase of John Deere tractors over the past century.

The weekend of agricultural prowess will also include a spring classic commercial and van show running over both days, with Sunday also hosting the bonus, Classic Truck drive-in day.

And agricultural aficionado Graham Burke, who was brought up on a farm in the Pentland Hills, will be running a major vintage auction on behalf of Pentland Livestock.

Now based in Brechin, Graham said he is “delighted” to have been asked by the show’s organisers to lead the auction and the bulging catalogue of items was already “considerable” with two months still to go.

The mounting index may seem to the untrained eye like troughs of seemingly scrap spares but tractor connoisseurs have been promised a glittering gold mine of parts to bid on.

And for those with a special interest in the vintage market the Scottish Tractor Pulling Club, The Friends of Ferguson Heritage and the International Harvester club of GB, amongst others, will be showcasing some prime examples of early farm engineering.

“With such excellent road, rail and air links to the Royal Highland Centre, we expect attendees from all over the UK, but I especially look forward to welcoming Scottish visitors, and exhibitors, who’ve been waiting a long time for this opportunity,” said organiser Mark Woodward.

The organiser, who runs five agriculture shows a year and classic car displays, said there was now a real “buzz” about the first Scottish event.

He said: “This is great for people who have previously not been able to trade in this market but also for visitors to enjoy the wealth of displays.

“It will be amazing to meet new friends, and new exhibits on the vintage show scene, ticket prices have been kept at an introductory rate, so, especially if you pre-order online, the whole day is refreshingly ‘not-Deere’, too.”

“It’s also a great opportunity if you’re on the look-out for that essential part.”

