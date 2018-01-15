Voting underway for Edinburgh’s Chinese Restaurant of the Year 2018

We are on the lookout to find the best Chinese restaurant or takeaway of 2018.
Chow mein or sweet and sour? Dumplings or spring rolls?
Whether it’s a takeaway or eaten at a restaurant, there’s nothing we Brits love more than Chinese food with literally thousands of Chinese takeaways and restaurants across the UK, everyone has their favourite.
Now we want you to tell us which of your local Chinese food establishments gets your vote.
It could be because of the freshly cooked food, traditional style dishes or the select and exclusive dishes you find.
We have drawn up a shortlist of the Chinese takeaways and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chinese of the Year 2018.
To vote simply fill in the voting form in copies of the Edinburgh Evening News.
Closing date for votes is Friday, February 2.
002: B & D’s Kitchen, 214 Dalry Road
003: Beijing Banquet, 17 Maulsford Ave
004: Beijing Banquet, 1 Sighthill Court
005: Chef Chi, 324 Portobello High St
006: China Palace, 27 Bernard Street
007: China Red, 30 Grindlay Street
008: China Red, 6 New Market Road
009: China Star, 6a West Maitland Street
010: China Town, 3 Atholl Place
011: Chinese Manor House, 2 Glasgow Road
012: Chop Chop, 248 Morrison Street
013: Cool Jade, 3-4 Downie Terrace
014: Dai Pai, 95-97 Nicholson St
015: Fusion Gourmet, 14-18 Lady Lawson Street
016: Hing Tai, 23 Montagu Terrace
017: Hung Fung, 124 Ferry Road
018: Imperial Palace, 36 Inglis Green Road
019: Jade Garden, 12 Canon Street
020: Jade Palace, 212 Dalkeith Road
021: Jasmine, 32 Grindlay Street
022: Karen’s Unicorn, 8B Abercromby Place
023: Kweilin, 19-21 Dundas Street
024: Lian Pu, 14 Marshall Street
025: Loon Fung, 2 Warriston Place
026: Loon Wah, 8 Meadowbank Place
027: Lucky Buddha, 33 Duke Street
028: Lucky Chen, 28 Glasgow Road
029: Lunetown, 38 William Street
030: Mr So, 42 Portobello Road
031: New Fortune Cookie, 129 Liberton Brae
032: New Garden Grove, 44 Dalkeith Road
033: New Lee On, 4-5 Bruntsfield Place
034: New Xi’an, 101 Comiston Road
035: Peach Garden, 44 St John’s Road
036: Ping On, 26-32 Deanhaugh Street
037: Red Box, 51 West Nicholson Street
038: Rice Box, 28 Easter Road
039: S.W.S., 8 Stenhouse Cross
040: Saigon Saigon, 14 South St Andrew St
041: Saiko Kitchen, 15 Roseneath Street
042: Sammie, 155 Great Junction Street
043: Savour, 6 Anchorfield
044: Shangri-La, 22 Rodney Street
045: So Good, 5 Dundee Terrace
046: So Rice, 550 Gorgie Road
047: Stack Dim Sum Bar, 42 Dalmeny Street
048: Summerhall Kitchen, 9 Summerhall Place
049: Taste Good, 67-71 Slateford Road
050: Taste of China, 175-177 Gilmore Place
051: Tasty, 230a Portobello High St
052: Tasty Noodle, 36 Buccleuch Street
053: The Golden Dragon, 21 Castle Street
054: The Nine Dragons, 144 West Granton Road
055: The Rendevous, 10 Queensferry Street
056: Wing Sing Inn, 147-149 Dundee Street
057: Wong’s, 221-221A St John’s Road
058: Xanadu, 13-14 Dalziel Place
059: Xiangbala Hot Pot, 63 Dalry Road
060: Yangs, 1B Inverleith Gardens
061: Yocoko Noodle Bar, 45 South Bridge