Voting underway for Edinburgh’s Chinese Restaurant of the Year 2018

We are on the lookout to find the best Chinese restaurant or takeaway of 2018.

Chow mein or sweet and sour? Dumplings or spring rolls?

Whether it’s a takeaway or eaten at a restaurant, there’s nothing we Brits love more than Chinese food with literally thousands of Chinese takeaways and restaurants across the UK, everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which of your local Chinese food establishments gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly cooked food, traditional style dishes or the select and exclusive dishes you find.

We have drawn up a shortlist of the Chinese takeaways and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chinese of the Year 2018.

To vote simply fill in the voting form in copies of the Edinburgh Evening News.

Closing date for votes is Friday, February 2.

002: B & D’s Kitchen, 214 Dalry Road

003: Beijing Banquet, 17 Maulsford Ave

004: Beijing Banquet, 1 Sighthill Court

005: Chef Chi, 324 Portobello High St

006: China Palace, 27 Bernard Street

007: China Red, 30 Grindlay Street

008: China Red, 6 New Market Road

009: China Star, 6a West Maitland Street

010: China Town, 3 Atholl Place

011: Chinese Manor House, 2 Glasgow Road

012: Chop Chop, 248 Morrison Street

013: Cool Jade, 3-4 Downie Terrace

014: Dai Pai, 95-97 Nicholson St

015: Fusion Gourmet, 14-18 Lady Lawson Street

016: Hing Tai, 23 Montagu Terrace

017: Hung Fung, 124 Ferry Road

018: Imperial Palace, 36 Inglis Green Road

019: Jade Garden, 12 Canon Street

020: Jade Palace, 212 Dalkeith Road

021: Jasmine, 32 Grindlay Street

022: Karen’s Unicorn, 8B Abercromby Place

023: Kweilin, 19-21 Dundas Street

024: Lian Pu, 14 Marshall Street

025: Loon Fung, 2 Warriston Place

026: Loon Wah, 8 Meadowbank Place

027: Lucky Buddha, 33 Duke Street

028: Lucky Chen, 28 Glasgow Road

029: Lunetown, 38 William Street

030: Mr So, 42 Portobello Road

031: New Fortune Cookie, 129 Liberton Brae

032: New Garden Grove, 44 Dalkeith Road

033: New Lee On, 4-5 Bruntsfield Place

034: New Xi’an, 101 Comiston Road

035: Peach Garden, 44 St John’s Road

036: Ping On, 26-32 Deanhaugh Street

037: Red Box, 51 West Nicholson Street

038: Rice Box, 28 Easter Road

039: S.W.S., 8 Stenhouse Cross

040: Saigon Saigon, 14 South St Andrew St

041: Saiko Kitchen, 15 Roseneath Street

042: Sammie, 155 Great Junction Street

043: Savour, 6 Anchorfield

044: Shangri-La, 22 Rodney Street

045: So Good, 5 Dundee Terrace

046: So Rice, 550 Gorgie Road

047: Stack Dim Sum Bar, 42 Dalmeny Street

048: Summerhall Kitchen, 9 Summerhall Place

049: Taste Good, 67-71 Slateford Road

050: Taste of China, 175-177 Gilmore Place

051: Tasty, 230a Portobello High St

052: Tasty Noodle, 36 Buccleuch Street

053: The Golden Dragon, 21 Castle Street

054: The Nine Dragons, 144 West Granton Road

055: The Rendevous, 10 Queensferry Street

056: Wing Sing Inn, 147-149 Dundee Street

057: Wong’s, 221-221A St John’s Road

058: Xanadu, 13-14 Dalziel Place

059: Xiangbala Hot Pot, 63 Dalry Road

060: Yangs, 1B Inverleith Gardens

061: Yocoko Noodle Bar, 45 South Bridge