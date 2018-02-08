Waitrose set to ban plastic straws

Have your say

ANOTHER supermarket is set to ban plastic straws.

After Asda pledged to follow the Scottish Parliament, ScotRail and National Museums Scotland in banishing straws, Waitrose will also bring in a ban from September.

Kate Forbes MSP addressed the Scottish Parliament about the Final Straw campaign.

She said: “A lot of responsibility is put on customers to say no to plastic straws and yet it would be a lot easier if retailers offered alternatives to plastic straws.

“This would give customers real choice and make it easier to decline plastic straws.

“I am absolutely delighted that Waitrose have responded to my letter so quickly.”