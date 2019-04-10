World’s biggest Primark store opens with Disney-themed cafe

Have your say

The world’s biggest Primark store has opened in Birmingham, bringing water fountains, charging points and recycling areas to shoppers.

Thousands of shoppers queued this morning to get into the five-floor building, which has three food venues, a Disney-themed cafe, a Disney shopping area, beauty studio and Hogwarts Wizarding World section.

The Beauty Studio Xpress in Primark, Birmingham. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Spanning 160,000 square feet, it is the biggest of the high street retailer’s 365 stores across Europe and the United States.

The store also offer shoppers the opportunity to donate pre-loved clothes and shoes – of any brand – for recycling.

A custom lab also prints personalised t-shirts and other garments.

Crowds gather ahead of the opening of the world's biggest Primark store in Birmingham. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Primark’s director of new business development Tim Kelly said: “Our customers can expect a great experience at Primark Birmingham High Street.

“They can spend time with friends and family, eat great food, recharge and have fun, and find everything under one roof including fashion, beauty and homewear – all at an amazing price.

“We’re proud to bring this great store and everything it has to offer, to Birmingham.”

The store will employ more than 1,000 people and has seen 500 new jobs created.

Ahead of doors opening on Thursday, the phrase “Opening 2019 – Europe’s biggest jumble sale!” appeared on the hoardings surrounding the building.

Irish ‘fast-fashion’ brand Primark has stores in 12 countries across the world, having opened its first in Dublin in 1969.

It branched out to the US in 2015 with the opening of a store in Boston.

