By volunteering you’ll feel good by making the community you live in even better - Donald Anderson

A roe deer below Liberton Tower, part of the area championed by the Liberton Association

I have always been a fan of voluntary organisations and I have had the privilege of seeing many of them working up close including the Friends of Burdiehouse Burn Valley Park.

This organisation does amazing work in a park that used to be an area blighted by serious problems with litter and dumped and burnt-out cars. The Park is now a haven for both people and wildlife and has held a much-coveted Green Flag for more than a decade now, which shows just how well it is cared for by the group.

In Gracemount, there is a lot of work being done by the Friends of The Mansion, which is a group dedicated to preserving and restoring Gracemount House, which was for many years a youth centre that did amazing work in the area. The development trust formed by the Friends group is holding its annual general meeting this month at 6.30pm on October 23 in the Toby Carvery off Howdenhall Road. There will be a chance to hear about all the work that has been going on at The Mansion.

Another impressive group in the south of the city is the Liberton Association. Long-term secretary the amazing Ann Sutherland is sadly no longer with us. Ann’s work was recognised in a parliamentary motion laid down in Westminster by local MP Ian Murray. An amazing activist her legacy lives on in an organisation that continues to champion the interests of Liberton. Its AGM is being held on October 19 in Anderson Hall in Kirkgate, and there is a booklet and a video being launched (which is narrated by local celebrity Iain Stirling) of Liberton from the Air.

A recent survey showed that a remarkable 75 per cent of Edinburgh residents volunteer. So, join them by searching online and you will be able to find a group that is helping improve your local area. It will get you out, help you meet new people and make wonderful new friends. You will also feel good by making the community you live in even better.