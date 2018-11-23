Cadbury to send free gifts on behalf of Edinburgh shoppers

Have your say

Cadbury will give Edinburgh shoppers the chance to send chocolate gifts to friends and family this festive season.

The confectionery company have called the project the Secret Santa Postal Service, which will take place in 10 different locations across the UK, finishing in Edinburgh.

It will be located on Castle Street and run between the hours of 12.30pm and 6.30pm on December 17.

Visitors can taste some Cadbury Dairy Milk themselves before waiting to find out their secret Santa status.

If chosen, they will have the chance to anonymously send a free chocolate to the address of their choosing.