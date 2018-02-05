Call to appoint carbon ‘tsar’

CITY leaders in Edinburgh will be challenged to appoint an environment “tsar” to prove they are committed to making the capital carbon neutral by 2050.

A group of influential thought-leaders are also demanding senior city councillors and officials show “serious leadership” in addressing eco concerns across the region.

They say bold ambitions to grow the capital’s economy and refresh its infrastructure may fly in the face of environmental targets.

Now a delegation from campaign groups Friends of the Earth Edinburgh and Transition Edinburgh are to meet civic leaders at the strategy and policy committee to press their case.

It follows a coming together of key influencers as part of the Fire Starter Festival on Wednesday past under the banner How can our Capital achieve carbon neutrality?.

They looked to consider how citizens can contribute to climate ambitions set out in the city’s 2050 Edinburgh City Vision: One Year On which sets its first goal as “Edinburgh becoming carbon neutral”.

Taking place at the Edinburgh Centre for Carbon Innovation, saw representatives from Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, University of Edinburgh, Scottish Natural Heritage and City of Edinburgh Council among those who taking part. Transition Edinburgh convenor David Somervell said: “We’re asking the question, who is putting two and two together and getting five – who is taking the ‘helicopter view’ and looking ahead.

“There is a real question in Edinburgh as to who is asking the questions about sustainability, and what they really need is some kind of ombudsman.”

He said pollution in Edinburgh’s streets was already “killing people” and warned a desire to grow the city’s economy and jobs, taking the future population to 750,000 brought real concern as to how to cope.

But citing the example of the redevelopment of Meadowbank Stadium, he said no-one had initially thought to look at its carbon credentials until local SNP councillor Ian Campbell posed the question over pollution

Mr Somervell added: “This is a horrible, wicked problem that we all face. Sometimes people can feel overwhelmed by it.

“But by making active progression, with long-term goals, we can change this.”

Steve Burgess, councillor for Edinburgh Southside/Newington, said there was a “massive” challenge ahead for the Capital.

He said: “A zero carbon Edinburgh in 30 years is a truly massive challenge but it’s one that other leading cities are taking on. Edinburgh council will need committed and serious leadership if the city is going to achieve anything resembling a low-carbon city by 2050. That’s not something I’ve seen much evidence of yet from the new political administration.

“With civic society forging ahead with events like this Firestarter, the council should be upping its game in response. Of course the council can lead, but community partners are vital. One of the main suggestions is that the Edinburgh Community Partnership, including the council, formally adopts the ‘carbon neutral’ target, a top ask from the recent 2050 City visioning. Of course there would then need to be a new action plan aimed at hitting that target.”

Dr Burgess, convenor of the city’s Green group of councillors, added. “From low-carbon transport to low-carbon heating, there are huge challenges but we’ve seen how fast things can change with strong leadership and public support.

ECO HEROES:

The Scottish Parliament at Holyrood for becoming the first parliament in the UK to ban the use of plastic straws as it helps lead the way on tackling plastic litter and single-use plastics. The Scottish Parliament’s Corporate Body confirmed it has eliminated their use at its restaurants and bars and will only hand out paper ones on request, an estimated saving of 4000 plastic straws waste a year.

ECO ZEROES:

BP, which says it wants to double the output of oil production by 2020 in the North Sea after two new oil and gas discoveries, at a time when the Scottish Government sitting in Edinburgh says it wants to move towards a low-carbon economy and environment campaigners step up their efforts over shifting away from fossil fuels.

ECO LIVING

AS many as three in five Edinburgh households are wasting more than £100 worth of food every year, new research claims.

In a survey of 2,000 people, 57 per cent of those asked estimated they chucked at least a tenners’ worth of food needlessly every month.

Some 21 per cent said they threw out up to £20 worth a month. While five per cent of the survey questioned by fittings specialists Hafele said they squandered £60 on food waste each month.

Marketing director Chloe Thacker said: “Getting into good habits at the beginning of the new year can lead to less wastage throughout the year and more money in your pocket.”

ECO BUZZ

FRIENDS of the Earth Scotland have announced an Edinburgh venue as the location for their 40th anniversary ceilidh taking place next month.

The organisation will be taking over the historic Greyfriars Kirk on Sunday, March 10 from 7pm.

It has room for 300 people to take part in the celebration which will include three hours of dances and calling by Hud Yer Wheesht as well as local support acts to be announced soon.

Entertainment will includes a full bar serving organic wines, local beers, single malts and ethical juices, as well as vegan food.

More information on the group and night is available at foe.scot.