Calls for haggis emoji to be introduced ahead of Burns Night

An award-winning haggis maker is calling for Scotland's national dish to be represented in the language of emojis.

McCaskie Butchers in Renfrewshire said that haggis should be included in the list of emojis available, following in the footsteps of other national food favourites such as pizza, sushi, pretzels, burritos and croissants.

Nigel Ovens, owner of McCaskie Butchers, which has created a design of what the emoji could look like, said: "In the run up to Burn’s Night, and indeed at other times of year, I want to be able to share my enthusiasm via text message and on social media and so I hunted for a haggis emoji – without success.

"I really believe a haggis emoji would be well used as a great way to celebrate Scotland’s famous dish but also as a great way to celebrate Scotland as a whole."

He said that Scots celebrating Burns's Night would benefit from the emoji, sharing their love for the haggis with friends across the world.

He said: “We wanted to launch this campaign so that haggis lovers could demonstrate their passion for the dish, share recipes and help this wonderful product to be recognised by this ubiquitous and modern international language. Tourists visiting Scotland may also have some fun by using the haggis emoji as part of their messages to friends and family at home. If haggis is given the distinction of being granted its own emoji then the wider message is strong that the product is moving with the times, appealing to the masses and continuing to make our nation proud of its food heritage all year round as well as on Burn’s Night."

Graeme Sharp, spokesman for Quality Meat Scotland, said: “Scotland is internationally renowned for its iconic national dish so what better way to spread the word and inspire people to buy haggis this Burn’s Night than a haggis emoji?"

Originally developed in Japan, emojis have been in international use since 2011, hitting the mainstream in 2015 when the Oxford English Dictionary named an emoji one of its ‘words’ of the year.

Haggis-lovers can support the campaign by using the hashtag #haggisemoji or by signing the petition.