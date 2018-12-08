Calton Hill cordoned off by police after discovery of body

Calton Hill was closed off this morning after the discovery of a body.

Police were alerted to the discovery of the body of a female this morning and subsequently cordoned off all entrances to Calton Hill.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police can confirm the body of a female was found at that location (Calton Hill) at around 6am this morning.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this incident which is being treated as unexplained at this time.”

Calton Hill has since been made accessible but a mini cordon is still in place where the body was found.