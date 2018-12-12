Calton Hill teen death: Everything we know so far

The parents of a 15-year-old girl found dead on Calton Hill have today appealed for more details about the circumstances surrounding their daughter's death.

Mhari O'Neill, a pupil at Portobello High School, was discovered at the city centre landmark by a member of the public on Saturday morning, just a few hours after she was reported missing.

The 15-year-old’s death is currently unexplained and police inquiries are ongoing.

To help jog the memories of anyone who was in Edinburgh city centre on Friday into Saturday, here is everything we know so far about the case...

Body Discovered

Mhari's body was discovered on Calton Hill by a member of the public at about 6:30am on Saturday, just a few hours after she was reported missing. All entrances were cordoned off by police as investigations were carried out.

Circumstances

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour, from the Major Investigation Team, says it is believed Mhari met up with a friend in the city centre, near to Waverley Station, on Friday afternoon before making her way to Calton Hill some time later.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen her throughout the evening or in the early morning of Saturday, so that they can get a clearer picture of all her movements. Her death is currently unexplained and her movements for a number of hours prior to her body being found are unaccounted for.

Anyone with information that can help police with their investigations should contact the Major Investigation Team in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 900 of the 8th December.

Family Appeal

In a statement issued today through Police Scotland, Mhari's family said: "What we need now is to find out exactly what happened to Mhari and we want anyone who thinks they may have information to get in touch with the police."

Mhari's family also paid tribute to their "much loved" daughter, who was from Willowbrae and had a passion for music and planned to apply for university.

School Tributes

Mhari was also described by her school headteacher as a "lovely, friendly girl" who was well-liked by staff and pupils, and that her "bubbly, out-going nature and ready smile" will be hugely missed in the school.

A special assembly was also held on Monday at Mhari's school, and pupils were offered support throughout the day.