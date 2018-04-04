Cambridge Analytica compromised Facebook data of ‘87 million’

Facebook has admitted as many as 87 million people may have had their data accessed in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The new figure marks an increase from the 50 million previously disclosed in published reports and comes from a blog written by the social media giant’s chief technology officer, Mike Schroepfer.

Up to 87 million Facebook users may have had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

It is believed about one million of these users are UK-based.

Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with President Donald Trump’s campaign, has been accused of using ill-gotten data from Facebook users to try to influence elections.

On Monday, all Facebook users will receive a notice on their Facebook feeds with a link to see what apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps.

They’ll have a chance to delete apps they no longer want.

Users who had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will be told of that within that notice. Facebook says most of the affected users are in the U.S.

Mr Schroepfer said: “Overall, we believe these changes will better protect people’s information while still enabling developers to create useful experiences.

“We know we have more work to do — and we’ll keep you updated as we make more changes.”