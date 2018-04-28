Campaign launched to get American Idiot to No.1 for Trump visit

AN ONLINE campaign has been launched by Green Day fans to get the song American Idiot to the top of the UK charts in time for President Donald Trump’s visit.

The Facebook page ‘Get American Idiot to No.1 for Trump’s State Visit’ urges Brits to buy the 2004 hit en masse as a form of protest against President Trump’s arrival.

It was announced this week that President Trump will visit the UK on Friday 13 July.

On Thursday the Green Day fan page, which appears to have been patiently waiting for such a moment since Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, said: “We have a date, he’s coming Friday 13th July… so if we ALL buy enough downloads of Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ between Friday 6th-Thursday 12th it will time PERFECTLY to hit No.1 the very day he arrives on UK soil!

They added: “Streaming counts too but less effective. Let’s do this!”

Green Day have spoken out against the US government many times in the past and have been vocal in their opposition to Donald Trump since he began his campaign to run for office.

Days before Trump’s victory, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said ‘uneducated white working-class people’ were at fault for the billionaire property tycoon’s rise in popularity.

The band have also supported calls for the president’s impeachment and have encouraged anti-Trump chants at their shows.

Written at the height of the George W Bush era and US involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan, American Idiot was the title track of Green Day’s seventh studio album which was peppered with political messages.

The single was a major hit worldwide and sold more than 400,000 copies in the UK alone.