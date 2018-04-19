Campaign launched to save Newtongrange pool

Have your say

Newbattle Pool in Newtongrange is set to close next month.

The 49-year-old pool will be demolished ahead of the opening of the new pool at Newbattle Community Campus, due to open in mid May.

This comes following a previous “successful” campaign five years ago to save the pool and other local council facilities from closure.

Now the community will say goodbye to the pool on May 1 at 6.30pm with a special event organised by Newtongrange Community 1st, featuring a synchronised swimming display, music and free ‘shivery bites’.

The group’s Dot Horne MBE said: “We just thought it would be a nice farewell for the pool.

“Older generations have grown up with this pool and it has been part of their daily lives.

A lot of people made friends there and had their social life there, so we wanted a celebratory day.

“While we didn’t want it to close it will be nice to have one more happy memory.

“I would encourage people to come along for a swim. It’s a community gathering.”