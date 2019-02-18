Campaigners raise fears flats will ‘dwarf’ former nursing home at Murrayfield

Community campaigners have warned that proposals to build two five-storey blocks of flats will “dwarf” a listed former nursing home and “obliterate much of the landscape”.

AMA Homes wants to put up the flats on either side of the former Tor House nursing home in Murrayfield in two blocks – along with two residential homes in the B-listed building itself, two in a renovated stable block and another one home in the lodge house.

The developers want to build nine two-bedroom and five three-bedroom flats in a block to the north of the house along with five two-bedroom flats and eight three-bedroom apartments in another block to the south. Most of the flats will have private terraces.

The Torwood House plans have been recommended for approval by the city council’s planning officers – but a formal hearing will be held tomorrow when the development management sub-committee will determine the application and for listed building consent to alter the Tor House, designed by Edinburgh architect John Chesser. The developers said the Victorian house will be “sensitively remodelled into two modern homes”.

Community campaigners, opposed to the development, will speak at the hearing and are warning councillors that if approved, the proposals could cause “irreparable ruin” to the conservation area.

Jim Forbes from Murrayfield Community Council, said: “There’s one over-riding concern here and that is for the preservation of our conservation area. There are two proposed residential buildings, five stories each, that will dwarf the existing listed buildings in the site and will obliterate much of the landscape.”

The developers have told council officers that a 25 per cent allocation of affordable housing will not be provided on the Tor House site because of “high costs”. Instead, if approved, the affordable housing will be supplied through a transfer of services land at Ford’s Road to LARS Housing Trust.

Mr Forbes said that there was a swell of opposition to the proposals by the local community and has called on councillors to reject the plans.

He added: “Although the community council is taking a lead with this, there’s a substantial local body of opposition. Over 60 comments of objection have been submitted to this development by neighbouring homeowners.

“We are not opposed to development itself – there’s appropriate development that can be done.”

The proposals include the provision of 32 car parking spaces, while 24 trees will be chopped down to make way for the development.

In their report, planning officers said the proposals offer “an acceptable balance between the restoration of the listed building and the new development”.