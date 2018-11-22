Cannabis shop opens in old police box in Scotland

A new shop selling cannabis products has opened in Edinburgh’s West End - inside a former police box.

Corey Stronge, 26, has helped set up Mr Ohm - a company selling hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) products such as vaporisers, capsules and oils.

The police box has just re-opened today and is now selling (perfectly legal) hemp products. Shaun Conway outside the Police Box at the West End''. Pic: Neil Hanna Photography

CBD products do not produce a high due to having less than 0.2 per cent of the psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), so are legal for sale in the UK.

CBD oil, a type of plant-cannabinoid, is extracted from cannabis and hemp plants.

Many CBD users say they take the products to ease the symptoms of multiple ­sclerosis, joint pain, anxiety and depression, along with a range of other conditions.

Mr Stronge, a former naval helicopter engineer, admits to having no medical expertise and due to legal restrictions is not even able to advertise his stock as consumable for humans. He also claims to be the first store in Scotland to be selling Hemp buds and flowers - which are classed as ‘souvenirs’.

He told the Evening News: “What people choose to do with our products is down to them. People can read about hemp online and come to their own conclusion as to what it can do. But if someone was to take it they would not get high due to the low levels of THC and is non-psychoactive.

“We are a 100 per cent legal hemp flower retailer and a fantastic source of CBD. All our varieties are 100 per cent natural, without pesticides, without GMO, tested in the laboratory.

“CBD has been legalised in other countries and we think it is just a matter of time until it is here too.

“It has gone very well so far with people asking questions and buying our products.”

The business, called World Hemp Organisation Ltd, was set up by Mr Stronge and partners Shawn Conway and Davide Carlucci, who were all unhappy in their lines of work.

Mr Ohm, located outside the former House of Fraser store on Princes Street, follows in the footsteps of the Dunfermline store which opened its doors for business six months ago.

It comes after the opening of the Capital’s first cannabis oil store on Great Junction Street in May called Hemp - a non-profit business selling hemp products and cannabidiol (CBD) food supplements for people to incorporate into their everyday diet.

Mr Stronge is keen to spread awareness of hemp and CBD and believes the plant can revolutionise the world.

Hemp has been grown for centuries and has a range of uses, including as clothes, paper, rope and food.

One of hemp’s most innovative and applicable uses today is in building materials sector.

Hemp can be used for all sorts of building materials, replacing or supplementing traditional materials including wood, plastic and concrete.

The firm has a pending licence which would then allow them to grow Hemp in Scotland.

Mr Stronge added: “We are one of Scotland’s first retailers of hemp products/flowers and CBD, and our Edinburgh store allows us to expand the business in an eye-catching building in a fantastic location.

“Hemp is an environmentally friendly resource. It is not a demon, it is an agricultural tool. It grows extraordinary fast, 12 to 16 weeks. It is biodegradable and is important for the future.

“This is a unique company and we’re excited into bringing something new to Edinburgh.”

