Capital tea drinkers turn over a new leaf

With so many speciality teas on the market, there’s no need to take pot luck in finding a favourite.

Having recently opened a third tea shop in Edinburgh, Isabelle and Adam Rosevear are perfectly placed to lead the uninitiated into the ever-advancing “loose leaf revolution”.

The launch of their newest outlet in August saw Rosevear Tea take over the Clerk Street premises of Anteaques, already a Mecca for lovers of fine tea.

By incorporating tried and trusted Anteaques products into the Rosevear brand, the store now sells 130 varieties of tea - one of the largest ranges offered by any independent retailer in the UK.

“Anteaques was well loved by so many people. One of our first jobs has been to reassure people that their much-loved institution is in safe hands and that they can still find all their favourite products, along with other Rosevear originals they might not have tried before,” says Adam.

He encourages new customers to sample lots of different teas before buying to find what they like. A typical pouch costs around £5 for 100g, but regulars can reduce the cost by 50p by bringing in their own container or reusing the pouch.

While the antiques side of Anteaques has gone, the shop now has an impressive range of teapots, infusers, cups, isothermic flasks and a tea-inspired advent calendar.

“The loose leaf revolution is happening across the world as people move away from tea bags and discover that loose leaf tastes better. It seems to have been slower in this country because it’s our national drink and tea bags have become part of the tradition,” adds Adam. “There’s also the idea that people who go to specialist tea shops are connoisseurs, which is not the case. It’s all about the taste and what tastes best to you.”

Rosevear Tea, 17 Clerk Street, 0131 667 8466 (also Bruntsfield Place and Broughton Street).