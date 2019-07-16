Car fire on the M8 near Edinburgh Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Firefighters are battling a car fire on a motorway near Newbridge this afternoon. The incident happened on the M8 eastbound at junction two, with one of two lanes blocked to traffic. Fire crews went to the scene on the M8 near Newbridge. Pic: Traffic Scotland. Traffic Scotland has posted a picture on social media which shows one fire appliance at the scene. Harry Potter author JK Rowling granted permission to chop trees surrounding 17th century Edinburgh mansion Man spots 'luminous UFO' moving 'erratically' over Edinburgh for hours