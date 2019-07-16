Car fire on the M8 near Edinburgh

Firefighters are battling a car fire on a motorway near Newbridge this afternoon.

The incident happened on the M8 eastbound at junction two, with one of two lanes blocked to traffic.

Fire crews went to the scene on the M8 near Newbridge. Pic: Traffic Scotland.

Traffic Scotland has posted a picture on social media which shows one fire appliance at the scene.