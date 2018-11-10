Car involved in major crash on A1 ‘was driving in wrong direction’

A major accident has partially closed the A1 from B6471 Huntington to the A6093 Haddington with one eyewitness saying that a car involved in the incident was driving in the wrong direction.

The incident occurred on the A1 heading southbound near Haddington and has resulted in significant delays the lane closed in both directions.

Police were called to the scene around 4:45 with an eyewitness saying that the car was heading in the wrong direction up the A1.

According to reports from Capital Scotland, at least 8 fire crews were called to the scene near Haddington.

Around a dozen police vehicles plus 6 or more ambulance crews are also on the scene.

One eye witness told the Scotsman he saw a car going the wrong way up a dual carriageway.

A serious accident on the A1 is causing delays near Haddington.

Police have supposedly informed drivers near the incident and those stuck in traffic will be turned around to drive away from the scene.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.