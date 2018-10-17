Car rocked onto its side by yobs in Muirhouse street

Have your say

RAMPAGING yobs tipped a car onto its side in a residential Capital street last night.

Police are investigating after the Kia Picanto was found in Muirhouse Avenue at about 9.40pm.

A recovery truck was needed to right the vehicle.

Members of the TRIM and Friends of West Pilton community group said it was the second such case in the area over the last week.

A police spokesowman said: “This unacceptable behaviour shows a disregard for both the personal safety of those involved, as well as the consequences for the owner of the vehicle.

“This report will be thoroughly investigated, with officers already following a positive line of enquiry.

Anyone with information which may be able to assist is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3845 of 16th October, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

