Cardboard cut-out cop stolen from Lower Granton Road

A residents twitter account reported the theft, which took place on Sunday afternoon.

The tweet from the Wardie Bay Residents account reads: “THEFT: Poor old Pop Up Bob, loaned to us by @EdinburghPolice, was STOLEN this afternoon (Sunday). Betw 1415 & 1600. Were you passing along Lower Granton Rd? Did you see anyone near him? (he was on the corner of LGR & Wardie Squ, facing traffic heading to Leith). Pls report if so.”

One follower replied joking: “Popped to Greggs for a donut ?”

It was revealed in September that cardboard cut-out cops would be used in order to deter speeding motorists in the capital.

Residents are able to commandeer one of four Pop Up Bob figures, complete with hi-vis jacket and speed gun, for two to three week deployments to help enforce 20mph limits.

Senior officers praised Bob as a useful and additional road safety tool but critics said real officers should be deployed instead.

Labour councillor Gordon Munro questioned the effectiveness of what he labelled a “token gesture”.

