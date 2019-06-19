Carer of the Year award for Dylan Rennie, six

A young schoolboy from West Lothian has been recognised for his ­stellar efforts in caring for his mum since he was a toddler.

Six-year-old Dylan Rennie, from Broxburn, was all smiles as he was presented with the Carer of the Year by MSP Sandra White at the annual Crossroads Caring Scotland Awards Ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday.

The Carers’ Awards mark the end of Carers’ Week, which is an annual awareness campaign to celebrate and recognise the vital contribution made by the UK’s 6.5 million carers.

Awards were made to three carers from across Scotland who have ­dedicated themselves to caring for their loved ones.

Dylan’s mum Nathalie is 36 and has suffered from seizures since he was a toddler. The seizures cause Nathalie to lose consciousness for prolonged periods of time and can happen at any time and in any circumstance, making day-to-day living and bringing up Dylan a challenge.

Nathalie’s partner Grant goes to work so Dylan had to learn from an early age what to do if they were alone and his mum had a seizure.

From the age of two Dylan was able to respond calmly, check on his mum for signs of injury, in particular bleeding, and knew to pick up the phone and press his gran’s number for help. He would tell them “it’s okay, no blood” or “mummy sshh”.

Dylan would know to snuggle up next to her with a toy until help came. He grew to know that he shouldn’t panic and just wait with her, as long as he made that call. A spokesperson for Crossroads Lothian Service, who nominated Dylan for his award, said: “Over the years Dylan has grown into his caring role and takes it in his stride.

“His mum has taught him about her condition and not to be scared of it and, at the age of six, he knows when he should be calling a family member or an ambulance for help and will make his mum comfortable putting a pillow under her head and covering her up.

“He still enjoys all the activities a typical six-year-old does and, although he cannot be seen to have ‘young carer’ status until he is eight years old, he is in essence his mum’s carer and support system when they are on their own.

“Nathalie relies on him knowing what he needs to do to keep her safe and get her the assistance she needs. He is a credit to her in the way he takes control of the situation whenever and wherever it arises.”

Crossroads provides a package of care to support Nathalie and Dylan to live as normal a life as possible by assisting with meals for Dylan, going to swimming lessons with him and accompanying Nathalie when she ­collects him from school, so that she can be involved in his day to day life outside the home.