Carillion liquidation: The major projects in Scotland that could be affected

Construction giant Carillion has said it has “no choice but to take steps to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect” after talks failed to find another way to deal with the company’s debts.

A number of projects in Scotland could be affected by the news, with the platform extension at Edinburgh Waverley and a new £745m Aberdeen bypass among the most high profile works.

The company also won two facilities management contracts with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) worth £158m which cover 83 military sites in Scotland.

Following news of the decision to enter liquidation, the £23m contract to lengthen platforms at Edinburgh Waverley station for a new generation of longer electric trains on the Edinburgh to Glasgow route and a new 36-mile bypass designed to reduce road congestion in the north east could be at risk.

Chairman Philip Green said: “This is a very sad day for Carillion, for our colleagues, suppliers and customers that we have been proud to serve over many years. “Over recent months huge efforts have been made to restructure Carillion to deliver its sustainable future and the board is very grateful for the huge efforts made by Keith Cochrane, our executive team and many others who have worked tirelessly over this period.

“In recent days however we have been unable to secure the funding to support our business plan and it is therefore with the deepest regret that we have arrived at this decision.

“We understand that HM Government will be providing the necessary funding required by the Official Receiver to maintain the public services carried on by Carillion staff, subcontractors and suppliers.”

Carillion: Everything you need to know

:: In 1999 the Tarmac Group demerged into a building materials company: Tarmac, and a service provider: Carillion.

:: After 1999 it went on to acquire further well-known companies including Mowlem in 2006, Alfred McAlpine in 2008, Vanbots in 2008, and Eaga in 2011.

:: The company employs around 43,000 globally - around 20,000 in Britain - and has its base in Wolverhampton.

:: The firm is understood to have public sector or public/private partnership contracts worth £1.7 billion, including providing school dinners, cleaning and catering at NHS hospitals, construction work on rail projects such as HS2 and maintaining 50,000 army base homes for the Ministry of Defence.

:: In the UK some of its projects have included the Royal Opera House, the Channel Tunnel, Tate Modern, the Library of Birmingham and the famous doughnut building of the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

:: Internationally it has been responsible for Oman’s parliament - the Majlis, Alvito Dam in Portugal and the Yas Marina Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

:: As recently as January 2, Carillion celebrated the completion of what it described as “another successful project” at Edinburgh Waverley Station.