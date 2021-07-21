Carlops: Village road partially blocked after serious crash involving two vehicles

A road in a small village in the Pentland Hills was partially blocked on Wednesday morning after a serious traffic accident.

By Gary Flockhart
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 9:45 am

An image from the scene at Carlops, which lies between West Linton and Penicuik, shows a white van with badly damaged frontage, while a second white vehicle also appears to have left the road following a possible collision.

It is not known if any injuries were sustanined in the crash.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A road in Carlops was partially blocked following a traffic accident. Photos: Google maps and Penicuik Residents Forum Facebook.
A road in Carlops was partially blocked following a traffic accident. Photos: Google maps and Penicuik Residents Forum Facebook.

More to follow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.