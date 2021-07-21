An image from the scene at Carlops, which lies between West Linton and Penicuik, shows a white van with badly damaged frontage, while a second white vehicle also appears to have left the road following a possible collision.

It is not known if any injuries were sustanined in the crash.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

A road in Carlops was partially blocked following a traffic accident. Photos: Google maps and Penicuik Residents Forum Facebook.

More to follow.

