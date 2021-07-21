Carlops: Village road partially blocked after serious crash involving two vehicles
A road in a small village in the Pentland Hills was partially blocked on Wednesday morning after a serious traffic accident.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 9:45 am
An image from the scene at Carlops, which lies between West Linton and Penicuik, shows a white van with badly damaged frontage, while a second white vehicle also appears to have left the road following a possible collision.
It is not known if any injuries were sustanined in the crash.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
More to follow.