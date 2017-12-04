Caroline runs for funds in education

A charity worker completed a marathon treadmill challenge in the Capital to raise funds to help fund girls’ education in Ethiopia.

Some girls in poor, rural areas have to travel up to 18km each way to the nearest secondary school. This means that many cannot go to school, and those who do take the trip face many risks and dangers.

To highlight this, Caroline McKay ran a marathon on a treadmill set up inside the main concourse of the OMNi Centre at the weekend.

She ran 26.2 miles to represent the distance of the round trip girls face and raised funds for the charity where she works at the same time.

Caroline works for grassroots international development charity Link Community Development. Based in Edinburgh, it works with disadvantaged children across sub-Saharan Africa to help them get a quality education.

The event was part of the Big Give Christmas Challenge, which is matching all donations given up until tomorrow.

Caroline is urging anyone with any spare money to help her fundraising efforts by donating. To do so online visit theBigGive.org.uk and search for ‘Link Community Development’ before tomorrow’s deadline.

Caroline said: “I love running outdoors and on trails, so a marathon on a treadmill is a tough challenge, but a great way to raise more awareness of the struggles girls in rural Ethiopia must endure every day.

“We’re hoping the Edinburgh public give generously to our challenge, it’s a fantastic cause to consider this Christmas,’

Commenting on the challenge Fiona Greig, chief executive of Link, said: “In Ethiopia, only 11% of girls complete primary school and just 25% enrol in secondary school. Girls face many more challenges as boys’ education is prioritised.

“We were excited to do this challenge and hope that it encourages many people to donate to this worthy cause.”

Link Community Development has worked with 3000 schools in sub-Saharan Africa over the last two decades, in Ethiopia, Malawi, Ghana and Uganda.

Its focus is on keeping children in school and helping education authorities improve teaching quality and performance measurement on a low-cost, community-led basis.